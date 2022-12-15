The COVER Review December 2022: Season One Finale

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read

The December episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, marking the end of Season One of the show.

In this month's episode: COVER editor, John Brazier, takes a look at the Top 10 stories on the COVER site over the past 12 months. In her last segment on the show, Hemma Visavadia reflects on the past year writing about protection, highlighting the need for the industry to better engage with young people. John speaks with Kevin Carr about his views on the protection market throughout 2022 - for better or worse - and where it should go in 2023. And, as an early Christmas present, we sign off with some of the bloopers from this season.

