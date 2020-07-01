Income Protection
LifeSearch: digital conversations have overtaken face-to-face
Brits urged to have important heart to hearts
SPOTLIGHT: Dementia
The funding debate shows no sign of abating
A DECADE OF TECHNOLOGY: Growing the market
Driving sales, automating administration, delivering efficiency
LV= joins Mortgage Advice Bureau Protection Panel
A first for the panel
Anorak: new distribution team
Eyes on the “mass market” prize
A DECADE OF DISTRIBUTION: Upward trends
New channels, specialist advisers and mortgage brokers
Aviva enhances 'Income Protection+'
65% of first £60,000
SMEs at risk of long-term sickness
Research shows
Income protection sales reach highest level in 15 years
From PPI to the credit crunch
Cirencester Friendly adds children's CI to income protection
A fixed pay-out of £2,500
ABI calls for Universal Credit vs income protection clarification
Following New Policy Institute report
Home-savers at risk of financial catastrophe due to Universal Credit - ABI
‘Percy’ alpha version launches
Why mortgage clients need income protection
'The risks for going off work sick are far higher than dying or becoming critically ill'
Holloway Friendly launches CPD website for advisers
Kaleidoscope is ‘first of its kind’
Mark Cracknell: A year is a long time in income protection
'Subtle changes can have big impact'
Holloway Friendly reveals number of claims not paid
'Leading the way'
Legal & General enhances income protection offering
Available via advisers
Protection Watch: Kevin Carr's verdicts on recent developments
‘Promising lead’ or ‘Back to the lab’?
Mutuals paid out on more than 94% of income protection claims in 2018
15% increase in number of claims paid
Cirencester Friendly expands executive team
Welcoming Andy Morris as finance director and Shirley Fell as operations director
Holloway Friendly: Keeping life colourful
Interactive eBook
Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018
To 1,552 families and businesses
Kathryn Knowles undergoes 'Health MOT'
British Friendly video
IRESS: 50% rise in income protection during Q1
Via The Exchange