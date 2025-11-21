The Right Mortgage and Protection Network adds protection aid for advisers

The Shortfall Needs Analysis Calculator

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network (TRM) has launched a tool – the Shortfall Needs Analysis Calculator - to support adviser firms in their protection conversations with clients.

The calculator aims to improve an adviser's ability to "confidently" identify any potential financial shortfall in a client's lifestyle following loss of income, TRM said, as well as the possible impact on their long-term financial objectives. The tool has been designed to support advisers during client discussions about their committed and discretionary expenditures, as well as to demonstrate compliance with Consumer Duty responsibilities, namely around avoiding foreseeable harm, the network added. Keith White, regulatory trainer, TRM, said the calculator will help advisers to effici...

