Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event

Protection Review has confirmed its line-up of speakers for its new ProtectZ event, taking place on 5 July in London.
The new half-day event is aimed at and features a range of panellists across the protection provider and intermediary landscape, all of whom are under 30 years old.
Protection Review chief executive, Kevin Carr, told COVER: "We are keen to work with, promote and understand the views of younger people working in protection, but it is also important that senior business leaders hear the discussions."
Topics under discussion during the event will include data, technology, AI, advertising, social media and influencers, as well as "how we can make protection more interesting to younger people," Carr detailed.
The keynote address will be delivered by Cristina Criddle, technology reporter at the Financial Times, while COVER reporter, Jaskeet Briah, will be participating in a panel session focusing on how the protection industry can become more appealing to both younger customers and employees.
The full line-up comprises:
Panel one: Discussion on tech including apps, data, ChatGPT, Meta & more
Cristina Criddle, Financial Times
Henry Wood, SPF Private Clients
Danielle Moore, LifeSearch
Juliette Meads, Vitality
Alfie Jacques, Hooray Health & Protection
Panel two: Discussion on advertising, social media, influencers, celebrities & more
Hazel Johnston, Legal & General
Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages
Aimee Saville, Future Proof (SJP)
Hanna McKallip, Premier Plus
Katy Davies, Hanbury Wealth Management
Panel three: Discussion on making the protection industry more appealing to younger people - both as customers and employers
Jas Briah, COVER Magazine
Zoe Mears, iPipeline
Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows
Lauren Hygate, AIG
Jo Scott, Swiss Re