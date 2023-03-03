Speaker line-up confirmed for new ProtectZ event

The new half-day event is aimed at and features a range of panellists across the protection provider and intermediary landscape, all of whom are under 30 years old.

Protection Review chief executive, Kevin Carr, told COVER: "We are keen to work with, promote and understand the views of younger people working in protection, but it is also important that senior business leaders hear the discussions."

Topics under discussion during the event will include data, technology, AI, advertising, social media and influencers, as well as "how we can make protection more interesting to younger people," Carr detailed.

The keynote address will be delivered by Cristina Criddle, technology reporter at the Financial Times, while COVER reporter, Jaskeet Briah, will be participating in a panel session focusing on how the protection industry can become more appealing to both younger customers and employees.

The full line-up comprises:

Panel one: Discussion on tech including apps, data, ChatGPT, Meta & more

Cristina Criddle, Financial Times

Henry Wood, SPF Private Clients

Danielle Moore, LifeSearch

Juliette Meads, Vitality

Alfie Jacques, Hooray Health & Protection

Panel two: Discussion on advertising, social media, influencers, celebrities & more

Hazel Johnston, Legal & General

Nina Brown, Pam Brown Mortgages

Aimee Saville, Future Proof (SJP)

Hanna McKallip, Premier Plus

Katy Davies, Hanbury Wealth Management

Panel three: Discussion on making the protection industry more appealing to younger people - both as customers and employers

Jas Briah, COVER Magazine

Zoe Mears, iPipeline

Amit Mistry, Scottish Widows

Lauren Hygate, AIG

Jo Scott, Swiss Re