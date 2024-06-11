Top tips for awards entries

Are you considering entering any industry awards this year? Have you been shortlisted (or not) in the past, but rarely or never win? Do you realise your entries might unintentionally be annoying the judges? That your brilliant personality and strengths aren't coming through? That you're missing the basics - and making basic mistakes? Then keep reading. I've been attending, entering, winning, losing, judging, and managing award events for the last 25 years. The categories, entrants, judges and content evolve, but the basics rarely change. Often people underestimate the value of t...