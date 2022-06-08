Phil Jeynes: Women in Protection remains a necessary event - here's why

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, shows why events such as the Women in Protection Network Conference are important to the industry by busting the myths that still surround them.
Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, shows why events such as the Women in Protection Network Conference are important to the industry by busting the myths that still surround them. I was in two minds as to whether to write this piece about my experiences at the recent Women in Protection (WiP) conference and awards. I am painfully aware that the last thing many people want, on the subject of equality and diversity, are the opinions of a middle aged, white, heterosexual man....
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.