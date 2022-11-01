The 25 Champions of Protection: Kevin Carr

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Kevin Carr is chief executive of Protection Review and managing director of financial services reputation management and PR agency, Carr Consulting & Communications. A 2021 CII Public Trust Award Winner, Kevin is a protection insurance expert who has been qualified financial adviser and has held senior management positions at both LifeSearch and PruProtect (VitalityLife). A keen Arsenal fan, Kevin also plays keyboards in industry covers band The Deadlines. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? It's hard to mention any one thing because I'm not sure ...
