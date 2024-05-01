Slice of the pie

Being relatively new to protection, viewing statistics from the industry, it puzzled me why market share was a measure of success in comparison to growing the market. Having asked many people as to why this is, several will wax lyrical about the difficulties of expanding the market, many with tales of previous attempts at ad campaigns doomed to the footnotes of history. I spoke to Tom Baigrie, chair, LifeSearch; Kevin Carr, MD, Carr Consulting; and Karla Edwards, director, The Protection Parent, about how the value chain can grow the customer base and what impact a focus on market sha...