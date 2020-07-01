Andrew Wibberley
A DECADE OF UNDERWRITING: Into the future
Evolution not revolution
Banned vaping products would not impact UK pricing
IFoA responds to vaping story
COVER Feature: Access all areas
'A thorough, honest approach to customer disclosure is good for everybody'
COVER Mental Health Forum: The elephant in the room
Full conference review
COVER Feature: Taking control
Access to insurance for people with diabetes
Huntington's legal case could impact 'access to insurance'
Genetics Vs family history
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
Should vapers be charged the same premium as smokers?
With Public Health England suggesting vaping is less harmful than smoking, Cameron Clark peers into the cloudy abyss
The great IP vs mental health impasse
With Mental Health Awareness Week upon us, Suzanne Clarkson explores what the individual IP market can learn from their group counterparts when it comes to supporting people with mental health issues...
Andrew Wibberley to join Vitality
He will start the post as director of underwriting and claims for VitalityLife in June
Underwriting mental health
Following The Guardian's article detailing instances of people with a history of mental illness being refused life insurance, Andrew Wibberley, director of Alea Risk, looks into the ways underwriters can overcome challenges that underwriters face.