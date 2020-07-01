Andrew Wibberley

The great IP vs mental health impasse
With Mental Health Awareness Week upon us, Suzanne Clarkson explores what the individual IP market can learn from their group counterparts when it comes to supporting people with mental health issues...

Underwriting mental health
Following The Guardian's article detailing instances of people with a history of mental illness being refused life insurance, Andrew Wibberley, director of Alea Risk, looks into the ways underwriters can overcome challenges that underwriters face.