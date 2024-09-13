The COVER Review: NHS Report, Beagle Street and FCA best practice

Series revamp

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review returns with a new format in 2024, where the COVER editorial team review the top five stories of the week in five minutes.

Kicking off the bi-weekly series, COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 September. In case you missed it, here are the top five stories: NHS must "reform or die": Keir Starmer Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025 FCA sets out improvement areas for AR oversight The rise of non-standard healthcare benefits: Healix Smokin' hot topics

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review: NHS Report, Beagle Street and FCA best practice
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review: NHS Report, Beagle Street and FCA best practice

Series revamp

COVER
clock 13 September 2024 • 1 min read
Illness impacting renters' finances
Adviser / Broking

Illness impacting renters' finances

Lack of cover

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 September 2024 • 1 min read
Ebcam joins amii
Adviser / Broking

Ebcam joins amii

New intermediary member

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 September 2024 • 1 min read