The COVER Review: NHS Report, Beagle Street and FCA best practice

The COVER Review returns with a new format in 2024, where the COVER editorial team review the top five stories of the week in five minutes.
Kicking off the bi-weekly series, COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 September. In case you missed it, here are the top five stories: NHS must "reform or die": Keir Starmer Beagle Street to join the intermediary space in 2025 FCA sets out improvement areas for AR oversight The rise of non-standard healthcare benefits: Healix Smokin' hot topics
