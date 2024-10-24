IPTF announces restructure

The IPTF will introduce a board next year to provide professional oversight, while co-chair, Andrew Wibberley, will step down from his position after four years with the organisation as he launches a new company – The Interesting Life Company – alongside Nigel Bradshaw, director and owner, RedMayne Consulting. Elsewhere, Jo Miller will has been named managing director and board chair, while Vicky Churcher has become executive director and vice chair. Wibberley said: "In the last four years, the shift from people working on income protection because they felt they ought to, to people s...