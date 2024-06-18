Doctor, doctor! Which protection policy should I buy?

In this second article using Iress data, Andrew Wibberley, co-chair, IPTF, looks at occupation as a driver for income protection sales.
The data (below) is clear that the most common applicants for income protection (IP) come from medical professions. This reveals a simple sales message for advisers, or insurers – "Buy the protection product that your doctor does" (or something more 2020s than 1920s). The top ten occupations for those buying full-term IP, according to Iress, are: Doctor - health GP - general practitioner - doctor Teacher Administrator - office Manager - admin only Project manager/programme manager Airline pilots Accountant Nurse Manager - other As well as the medical knowledge a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.