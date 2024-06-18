Doctor, doctor! Which protection policy should I buy?

The data (below) is clear that the most common applicants for income protection (IP) come from medical professions. This reveals a simple sales message for advisers, or insurers – "Buy the protection product that your doctor does" (or something more 2020s than 1920s). The top ten occupations for those buying full-term IP, according to Iress, are: Doctor - health GP - general practitioner - doctor Teacher Administrator - office Manager - admin only Project manager/programme manager Airline pilots Accountant Nurse Manager - other As well as the medical knowledge a...