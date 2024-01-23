IPTF adds six new members for 2024

Total membership hits 26

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has added six new members for 2024, forming part of its plans for the year.

New members include Scottish Widows, OneFamily, British Friendly, Holloway Friendly, Square Health and Teledoc. This brings the total number of IPTF members to 26, alongside the advisers and networks the group works with across the industry. Additionally, the IPTF has confirmed that the Income Protection Awareness Week, its annual learning and insights conference, will run online from 23-27 September, 2024, with free sessions available on its website. The IPTF also plans to launch a regular podcast series, LetsTalkIP, which will be hosted by Matthew Chapman, founder, The Protection Co...

Jaskeet Briah
