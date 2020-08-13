Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr to step down as IPTF co-chairs

Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) co-chairs, Roy McLoughlin and Kevin Carr, will be stepping down from the role at the end of this year

Alongside their IPTF roles, Roy McLoughlin is associate director for Cavendish Ware and Kevin Carr is CEO of Protection Review and managing director of Carr Consulting and Communications.

They both took over as co-chairs of the industry body dedicated to raising awareness of income protection across the life and health insurance industry and to consumers three years ago. Previously, Peter Le Beau served as chair of the organisation.

Both Roy and Kevin were instrumental in relaunching the Seven Families project earlier this year and IP sales have continued to grow year-on-year under their auspices of the Task Force.

Kevin Carr was also named Insurance Person of the Year at the COVER Excellence Awards last year.

Carr said: "It's been a great three years since Roy and I took over from Peter Le Beau. We've worked hard to help grow the IP market, including revitalising the Seven Families project and a range of other important industry issues and initiatives. Most importantly we have seen IP sales continue to rise every year and we believe that the role of IPTF has never been more important."

Mcloughlin said: "We wish the group well for the future and look forward to seeing what direction the task force takes in the years ahead. I've been involved with the task force from day one, sitting on the exec and latterly as co-chair. Seven Families has been the most dynamic and powerful campaign I have had the privilege in taking part in and I will continue to be the task force's greatest advocate."

Head of operations for IPTF, Jo Miller, said: "Kevin and Roy breathed new life into the IPTF and have delivered great value for the industry over the last three years. We now begin the process of seeking a new co-chair(s), who could potentially come from any area of the industry. We are talking to members about the future direction of the group and welcome contact from anyone in the protection industry with appropriate experience and energy who might be interested in taking over."

Kevin Carr added: "Over the last three years IP sales have almost doubled and we'd like to thank all the IPTF members past and present for working with us and listening to our ideas. We'd especially like to thank the members of the executive committee too, who contribute so much behind the scenes."

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection for Zurich, said: "Roy and Kevin have carried the torch on behalf of the IPTF with great energy and enthusiasm, and have done much to drive the positive progress we've seen in the income protection market in recent years. Both were hugely involved in the important Seven Families work, and they have continued to build on that momentum, with greater adviser engagement in such a crucial area of financial planning an important legacy. I raise a socially distanced glass…"