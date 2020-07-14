Zurich added to UnderwriteMe platform

Insurer takes first steps onto online ‘buy now’ platform and plans to launch intermediary products later

Zurich's direct-to-consumer (D2C) life insurance and life & critical illness (CI) insurance products have been added to the UnderwriteMe Protection Platform available through MoneySupermarket.

The insurer said it plans to launch Zurich's intermediary products more widely on its platform in the future. This will enable other distributors, including advisers, to access ‘buy now' prices from Zurich alongside all other insurers on the UnderwriteMe software.

Nilesh Patel, head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Zurich to our list of insurer partners on the Protection Platform. The platform is experiencing another record year in 2020 and so to add another strong insurance brand like Zurich will further improve our proposition."

UnderwriteMe reports that year to date figures show the number of submitted polices for 2020 is 138,717, compared to 94,400 for the same period in 2019.

Integrated with Defaqto policy comparison functionality, the Protection Platform journey is based around a single underwriting question set for multiple lives, products and insurers.

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection at Zurich, said: "We're really pleased to launch life and critical illness products on to the Protection Platform. These offer comprehensive protection with a simple application process. Customers can also access free support services and flex their cover up or down as their lives change.

"This initial collaboration via MoneySupermarket extends our reach and allows us to provide more customers with much needed protection."