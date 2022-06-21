Key Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter

Cost of living and women in protection

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Key Interview: Isobel Langton, The Exeter

Featured in May’s episode of The COVER Review, the full interview with Isobel Langton, chief executive of The Exeter, is now available to watch.

The conversation focuses on the ongoing cost of living crisis and how this is impacting the income protection space, before we discuss the importance of women in the protection industry following the recent Women in Protection Network Conference and Women in Protection & Health Awards. Watch the full interview below:

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Aviva to make £81 million PMI rebate

Wealth Wizards launches self-service guidance software

More on Technology

Claims process automation can drive innovation: CII
Technology

Claims process automation can drive innovation: CII

CII New Generation Claims Group finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 22 June 2022 • 1 min read
Instanda secures £37 million in funding round
Technology

Instanda secures £37 million in funding round

Next growth phase

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2022 • 1 min read
Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal
Technology

Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal

Incorporating insurance cover

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 14 June 2022 • 1 min read