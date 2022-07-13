Featured in June’s episode of The COVER Review, the full interview with Greg Stewart about a life-changing event for his young son, Sandy, leading to a claim on their life insurance policy.
COVER reporter, Hemma Visavadia, spoke to Greg about the family's journey from noticing initial behaviour changes in June 2018 through claiming on Children's critical illness cover as part of their life insurance policy with Zurich, following a chance look at the couple's annual statement.
Watch the full interview below: