The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

The COVER Review: Season One, Episode Two: In this month's episode: We hear from some of the winners from the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022 about their victories and why the programme is helping women in the protection industry. COVER reporter, Hemma Visavadia, also talks to five winners about their experiences as women within the protection space. We talk to The Exeter's chief executive, Isobel Langton, about what the ongoing cost of living crisis means for income protection...