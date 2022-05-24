The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Following the launch of The COVER Review last month, May’s episode is now live for members, featuring interviews and insights from across the protection world.

The COVER Review: Season One, Episode Two: In this month's episode: We hear from some of the winners from the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022 about their victories and why the programme is helping women in the protection industry. COVER reporter, Hemma Visavadia, also talks to five winners about their experiences as women within the protection space. We talk to The Exeter's chief executive, Isobel Langton, about what the ongoing cost of living crisis means for income protection...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Aviva pays outs nearly £1.1 billion during 2021

Alan Lakey: How does Critical Illness cover prostate cancer?

More on Group Protection

Iress adds Term and CI services to The Exchange
Technology

Iress adds Term and CI services to The Exchange

Second phases of ‘Features’ initiative

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform
Group Protection

Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

With Fruitful Insights

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read
Individual protection pay outs up 9% on average in 2021
Individual Protection

Individual protection pay outs up 9% on average in 2021

ABI and GRiD statistics show

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 May 2022 • 2 min read