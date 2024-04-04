FOS increases complaint level predictions for 2024/25

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has increased its complaint level predictions by 16% for the financial year 2024/25, while also confirming lower case fees and a commitment to resolve more cases in the year ahead.
Following discussions with businesses and consumer groups, the FOS now predicts there will be 210,000 new cases in 24/25, up from the previous estimated figure of 181,300 when consulting on its plans in December last year. Regarding insurance-related issues, the FOS expects to receive 47,400 insurance complaints in 24/25, compared to the 44,300 complaints that was previously expected. The FOS expects complaints about travel insurance to remain high in 2024/25, given the impact of flight cancellations in 2023/24, while complaints about motor insurance is expected to also remain high du...
