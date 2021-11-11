COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: Available to watch on-demand

Last week the best and brightest of the protection and health insurance market came together at The Brewery in London to address the most pressing issues on the industry agenda.

The COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 drew over 300 delegates on the day to listen to panel discussions, speaker conversations and partner-led presentations from Aegon, Guardian, Royal London and Vitality on key themes facing the industry, such as resilience, adaptability and collaboration.

All of the day's content is now available to watch on-demand on the SwapCard platform. If you attended the Summit on the day or registered for the on-demand service prior to the event, you should have already received a direct link to the platform. Otherwise you will need to register for the on-demand platform, which you can do here.

For a taster of the day itself, including commentary from industry figures and event sponsors, check out the below video:

Kicking off the day, keynote speaker Alan Chambers MBE, regaled delegates with his experiences leading an expedition to the very top of the world - the North Pole - explaining how vital the ability to adjust strategies to constantly fluctuating circumstances was to the success of the mission, not the mention the team's very mortality.

Protection and health industry thought leaders then took the stage to examine and discuss topics such as how advisers can approach their work and engage with clients differently, whether protection and PMI should be sold by the same advisers, and treating customers fairly and transparently.

In the afternoon, the Summit broke into three streams, covering protection, health and work, before reconvening for the final panel of the day which addressed the thorny topic of advised versus non-advised protection.

Access the COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 on-demand platform here.