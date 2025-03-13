Starmer scraps NHS England

In a speech today, UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, announced plans to scrap NHS England in a move to cut bureaucracy and allow for ministerial control of the health service.
Set up in 2013, NHS England was mandated to assist in deciding funding priorities for the service and oversee the safe delivery NHS services. NHS England operated as a quango, a taxpayer funded organisation not controlled by central government. It had a wide range of regulatory powers and operated at "arms length" from the government. In his speech, Starmer said: "I'm bringing management of the NHS back into democratic control, by abolishing the arms-length body NHS England." The health service saw a £200 million injection of funding for funding public health services, but cost is ...
