In Review: Income Protection Awareness Week

'We plan to hold people to account on their ambitious pledges'

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
COVER editor, John Brazier, talks to the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) co-chairs about the inaugural IPAW event.

The first ever Income Protection Awareness Week (IPAW) took place during September and provided the financial advice space with the range of discussions and presentations as to the value of the product, not just for protection advisers.

You can find all of COVER's reporting on the IPAW sessions here. THE IPTF has also released an updated version of the video montage of all the pledges it has so far received from various insurance firms and individuals.

COVER spoke to IPFT co-chairs Jo Miller, Katie Crook-Davies and Andrew Wibberley to get their thoughts on how the week went, highlight the sessions they thought provided particular value and how the pledges they received from the industry will be monitored.

Topics

John Brazier
