Watch COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum on demand!

Yesterday, the protection industry met in a digital setting to discuss the most important issues related to claims and underwriting

A virtual conference coloured heavily by Covid-19, the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum covered the impact of the pandemic on access to insurance, how underwriting technology is evolving to ‘connect the dots' and the way insurance providers have responded to the crisis.

Watch on demand

We also covered the impact coronavirus is having on claims experience, industry transparency and the hot topic of signposting in a panel discussion involving experts from BIBA and CII alongside PDG chair Alan Knowles and Mental Health UK's Sarah Murphy.

If you missed the findings of our adviser survey looking at the impact of Covid-19 underwriting changes, explored in Andrew Wibberley's keynote session, you can read that here. Plus, we followed up UnderwriteMe's presentation with more info about their ‘Bloods and Exams' proposition here.

Ahead of LV='s session exploring the impact of Covid-19 on missed cancer diagnosis, we shared LV='s H1 claims stats here, showing a drop in critical illness claims during the outbreak.

If you missed any of the sessions - or simply want to watch them again - those who registered can view all content on demand here.

In case you didn't already know, registration is now open for the digital instalment of the COVER Protection & Health Summit on 10/11 November.

Register your place