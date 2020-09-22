UnderwriteMe unveils 'Bloods and Exams' process

Secondary Evidence Assessment module launched as part of UnderwriteMe rules engine (URE) system

Announced during a virtual presentation at the COVER Claims & Underwriting Forum earlier today, UnderwriteMe has launched a module to provider insurers with the ability to automate the assessment of structured secondary evidence - such as screenings and bloods - occasionally needed during an underwriting application.

As part of this, a Bloods and Exams function has been added into the journey to allow for the analysis of medical evidence earlier in the underwriting process.

UnderwriteMe said: "The URE has provided the market with a streamlined, buy now customer journey saving time and improving outcomes. There are, however, a significant portion of applications which still require secondary evidence to be able to fully underwrite the policy. These customers experience a number of delays whilst waiting for the evidence to be processed.

"UnderwriteMe has picked up the challenge to improve the journey and speed to cover for these customers with its Secondary Evidence module. This module provides insurers the ability to automate the assessment of any structured secondary evidence such as screenings, bloods, etc at new business stage. In addition to speeding up the underwriting process, it provides more consistency in decision making and allows insurers to truly understand the value of secondary evidence through its analytics tool."

A step-by-step outline of the underwriting journey for the UnderwriteMe Seconday Evidence Assessment can be found below.

