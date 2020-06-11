Mercer launches employee wellbeing app

Mercer's new Ondo app encourages healthy habits and supports employee engagement

The Ondo app is designed to help companies deliver new and existing wellbeing benefits, using personalised notifications and social communities in a bid to help employees create and sustain healthy habits.

It focuses on physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing. Using gamification techniques, Ondo nudges individuals to engage with new and existing benefit offerings and wellbeing ideas in a "fun way", based on their personality and behaviour data.

Incorporating existing employee data with a company's benefits offering, it also connects colleagues through a company social network in order to encourage workforce participation and positive engagement.

Nick Mcclelland, Partner, Mercer said: "Traditional company benefit initiatives often fail to generate much engagement beyond the initial launch, with any regular use often reliant on the individual's own level of motivation. In the current environment, our well-being is being depleted; limiting social interaction and potentially threating our income. This could severely affect mental health and subsequently how we approach our work life. It is now more important than ever that employers take authentic and sustainable action to help their people stay connected and motivated to take care of themselves.

"Through the use of digital technologies, employers have a unique opportunity to create workplace well-being programmes that are truly relevant to individuals. If these are delivered in a more personal and playful way, making employees look forward to using the benefits offered by their employer, then a culture of enhanced workplace health and engagement is within reach."