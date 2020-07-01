app
Smart Pension to launch financial well-being app
To be rolled out Q1 2019
Mental health support would improve employee loyalty - Health Shield
Over half of employees feel they would take less time off work if employers looked after their mental wellbeing
Bupa and Babylon extend digital health service to UK businesses
Virtual GP service available to employees and families
LV= launches 'Doctor Services' for protection customers
LV= is adding Doctor Services to all personal protection products for new customers at no added cost, in partnership with Square Health.
Allianz Worldwide Care IPMI claims by app overtake postal claims
Allianz Worldwide Care has revealed that in the first year of its MyHealth app being available for international private medical insurance (IPMI) policyholders, more claims were made by app than by post.
Healthcare apps data and quality warning following study
A report looking at health apps, for diabetes, asthma and the NHS' health apps library, has found problems with all of them.