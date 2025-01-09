AXA – Global Healthcare launch new app

The app, dubbed AXA-Global Healthcare, is designed to support physical and mental wellbeing needs by providing access to key policy documents, claims management and virtual care services, according to the provider. Launched in December 2024, the app will be available to customers in a phased roll out across 2025. The virtual care options include access to AXA's virtual GP and mental health options, this is coupled with independent second medical opinion services. Xavier Lestrade, CEO, AXA - Global Healthcare, said: "We are committed to offering our customers advanced tools that not...