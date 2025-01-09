AXA – Global Healthcare launch new app

Managing health and wellbeing

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, AXA – Global Healthcare, has launched a new app to integrate healthcare, insurance and wellbeing for clients to manage their needs.

The app, dubbed AXA-Global Healthcare, is designed to support physical and mental wellbeing needs by providing access to key policy documents, claims management and virtual care services, according to the provider. Launched in December 2024, the app will be available to customers in a phased roll out across 2025. The virtual care options include access to AXA's virtual GP and mental health options, this is coupled with independent second medical opinion services. Xavier Lestrade, CEO, AXA - Global Healthcare, said: "We are committed to offering our customers advanced tools that not...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Join COVER live in 2025

NHS waiting list drops after PM speech

More on Individual PMI

NHS waiting list drops after PM speech
Individual PMI

NHS waiting list drops after PM speech

7.48m awaiting treatment

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trust in PMI growing
Individual PMI

Trust in PMI growing

Fairer Finance data

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 December 2024 • 2 min read
Support for children growing over three years
Individual PMI

Support for children growing over three years

57% uptick in treatments

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 November 2024 • 1 min read