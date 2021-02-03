Added value services: Should we be asking some tough questions?

Customers have been left frustrated by inability to access additional care services, writes Kevin Carr

'The proof of the pudding is in the eating' is a very old proverb that sprang to mind recently when talking about care and support services in the protection industry. For one reason or another, I've been speaking to a range of people recently who have used, or tried to use, some of the added value services advertised on their protection or health insurance policies. I have friends and family who have experience of using them, advisers and colleagues too. I've also used several personally....