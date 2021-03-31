The Exeter expands IP, PMI HealthWise benefits

The Exeter service to offer consultations with registered dietitians and qualified nutritionists

As a new benefit to income protection and private medical insurance (PMI) policyholders, the HealthWise app will offer access to six consultations per year with registered Health & Care Professions Council dietitians to providing one-on-one support for dietary needs.

Members with special dietary requirements due to health conditions, such as coeliac disease or diabetes, will also be able to benefit from the added consultations, according to The Exeter.

The service, rolled out in March 2019 to all members, will also offer policyholders six annual consultations with a qualified nutritionist, to provide support and advice for lifestyle factors that can impact on health and wellbeing, such as stress management, poor sleep, and low exercise levels.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution & marketing at The Exeter, commented: "Although the rollout of the vaccine and the Government's roadmap out of lockdown is moving us closer to normality, we've learnt that circumstances can change rapidly and we're not out of the woods just yet. So, it's important that we continue to offer a range of market leading support to our members in times of ongoing uncertainty.

‘‘The addition of dietitian and lifestyle and nutrition consultations is part of our commitment to be being a driving force in the provision of remote healthcare solutions, especially as the NHS continues to face challenges. We have developed these solutions with our members in mind and are confident that they will be widely embraced by customers, whilst helping to alleviate some of the pressure on our front-line heroes."

The Exeter recorded usage of its HealthWise services more than double in 2020, with an 169% increase in monthly registrations and a 112% increase in year-on-year usage of its remote GP services.