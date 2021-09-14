healthcare rm offers emotional wellbeing service to MDDUS

The emotional wellbeing module of the service, launched in March this year, will be accessible to all members of the Medical and Dental Defence Union of Scotland.

The YourHalo emotional wellbeing service provides free and confidential support to MDDUS members and offers a holistic and evidenced-based approach designed to help people to manage their emotional wellbeing. Treatment pathways, provided in line with NHS and NICE guidelines, include self-help and guided self-help, signposting to relevant online resources, plus referrals for talking therapies, such as counselling and CBT, where clinically appropriate.

healthcare rm practitioners may also facilitate access to on-line CBT tool, ‘SilverCloud', which offers a range of digital health and wellbeing programmes that members can work through at their own pace and in their own time.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at healthcare rm, said: "Doctors, dentists and health professionals are essential for the health and wellbeing of the nation. Therefore, it is extremely important that they have access to relevant support services to help them manage their own emotional wellbeing effectively."

Dr Naeem Nazem, head of medical division at MDDUS, commented: "Being able to manage your wellbeing is really important, particularly at a time when practising as a doctor or dentist can have a heavy emotional toll. We hope all our members will find this support invaluable, in particular at this time as they prepare to move beyond the pandemic as part of the national recovery effort."

YourHalo was also recently made available to Cirencester Friendly's income protection policyholders.