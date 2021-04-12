HealthHero expands into Europe with latest acquisition

Digital health provider HealthHero announces acquisition of French telehealth provider and entrance into European market

The acquisition of French telehealth provider Qare, backed by insurtech and healthtech specialist Kamet Ventures, will see HealthHero expand into what it claims to be the largest telehealth provider in Europe.

According to the company, HealthHero will now cover 22 million people across Europe and is on track to provide just under 3 million consultations this year.

Qare, founded in 2016, is one of France's prominent telehealth providers and acquired Doctopsy last year to further expands its provision of digital mental healthcare.

In November 2020, Medical Solutions was rebranded as HealthHero and the firm has since acquired digital triage provider DoctorLink and Irish telehealth firm MyClinic as part of its ongoing expansion globally.

As a result of Qare acquisition, HealthHero now provides direct-to-consumer, business-to-business and business-to-government offerings in the UK, Germany, the Republic of Ireland and France, including GP support, prescription services, mental health consultations and musculoskeletal specialists.

HealthHero chief executive and co-founder, Ranjan Singh, commented: "This is the most significant telehealth acquisition in Europe in recent times, and firmly secures HealthHero's dominance in the growing telehealth sector, in the largest healthcare market in the world.

"While we now provide 3 million consultations a year - the most any company will have achieved in Europe - with up to 70-80% of all GP consultations across Europe able to be delivered remotely, this is just the beginning of HealthHero's growth potential. By working with the best in each market, we are aiming to deliver the best patient outcomes across the continent for each and every one of these consultations".