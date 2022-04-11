NHS backlogs spur mental health and wellbeing apps to enter market

Apps seen to ‘genuinely add value to customers’

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
NHS backlogs spur mental health and wellbeing apps to enter market

Mental health and wellbeing apps have grown within the market as NHS backlogs and long waiting times have affected people being able to access support, according to a recent Carr Consulting & Communications report.

The survey of 25 protection advice firms, representing over 500 advisers, found that the majority (57%) felt the use of these apps represented "effective" self-management tools and added value to customers.

However, despite the majority agreeing that apps were a useful medium, one in ten (11%) said they "over-promise and under-performed" for customers.

In response to apps being embedded within insurance products, 51% of advisers viewed mental health apps as "genuinely added value to customers" although one quarter (25%) thought it was merely "a marketing sales tool".

Jennie Doyle, head of marketing at Health Shield, explained that it's important to consider any mental health and wellbeing apps as part of holistic care pathway support that "caters for the whole person - physical, psychological, financial and social - as opposed to fix-all solutions."

"Being positive on the whole, these results say to us those providers are doing a good job of assessing apps for quality, in terms of ensuring they are thoroughly evidence-based, before offering them via our products and services," she added.

Emma Walker, chief marketing officer at LifeSearch, added: "LifeSearch data gathered throughout the pandemic shows that large sections of the UK now use mental health apps for relief and support.

"We welcome such services from insurers, and we also invested in ShinyMind - a wellbeing platform designed and tested with the NHS, which has contributed to higher levels of employee morale, and greater resilience in tumultuous times."

