Are you ready for Deskflix Season One?

Don’t forget to register and tune in to Episode One: ‘COVID-19 and beyond: Protecting income in a whole new light’

In association with LV=, Season One of our new virtual event series Deskflix will focus on the impact of the pandemic on protection insurance so far.

Offering a whole host of tips and tactics from leading advisers as well as featuring panels and presentations featuring the insurance industry's leading experts, Episode One airs at 10am on Wednesday 8 July. Episode Two follows on Thursday 16 July (10am - 12pm). Watch the official trailer below.

In partnership with LV=, our inaugural Deskflix season will investigate:

The impact of the pandemic on protection insurance so far

Starting meaningful conversations about financial resilience and keeping policies in force

Protection proposition evolution and finding new ways to protect income

The emotional and practical support services available through policies

Digital health and COVID-19 from a medical perspective

Tune in live on the day - or binge on-demand - this CPD accredited virtual event series also features an exhibition hall, interactive Q&As and networking opportunities.