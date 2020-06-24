Are you ready for Deskflix Season One?
Watch the official trailer
Don’t forget to register and tune in to Episode One: ‘COVID-19 and beyond: Protecting income in a whole new light’
In association with LV=, Season One of our new virtual event series Deskflix will focus on the impact of the pandemic on protection insurance so far.
Offering a whole host of tips and tactics from leading advisers as well as featuring panels and presentations featuring the insurance industry's leading experts, Episode One airs at 10am on Wednesday 8 July. Episode Two follows on Thursday 16 July (10am - 12pm). Watch the official trailer below.
In partnership with LV=, our inaugural Deskflix season will investigate:
- The impact of the pandemic on protection insurance so far
- Starting meaningful conversations about financial resilience and keeping policies in force
- Protection proposition evolution and finding new ways to protect income
- The emotional and practical support services available through policies
- Digital health and COVID-19 from a medical perspective
Tune in live on the day - or binge on-demand - this CPD accredited virtual event series also features an exhibition hall, interactive Q&As and networking opportunities.
Register for free and read the full programme
