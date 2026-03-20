COVER Summit North 2026: In pictures

The COVER Summit North 2026 conference took place on 19 March 2026, bringing together the protection and health industry in the North of England.
In case you missed it, you can read all about the conference in our roundup.
In case you missed it, you can read all about the conference in our roundup.
Insurers "need more skin in the game" to expand claims teams
"There isn’t enough training in all corners of the market"
Sharing insights from working with seriously ill people
"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"
According to latest ReMark report
Women within executive teams have grown to 32%