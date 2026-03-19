Regulation and mentality key for protection expansion: COVER Summit North 2026

Kicking off the day, Matthew Ward, manager, Competition Division, FCA, discussed the regulator's key findings from its interim report of the Pure Protection Market Study and what this means for the industry. For product holders, the distribution of products worked well, Ward said. However, the FCA found that some areas of the market could "work better", particularly around the protection gap, claims ratio and claims experience, including things that can be set up at point of claim that can improve the claims experience, he added. Looking forward, Ward said: "We want to agree a program...