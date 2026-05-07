The academy offers an end-to-end pathway for financial planners, mortgage advisers, paraplanners and financial services administrators. It looks to support individuals from initial recruitment through to ongoing professional development. Tom Hegarty, CEO, Simplybiz, said the aim of the academy is to help firms find new talent, nurture their development and secure the long-term sustainability of the profession. Alongside tailored, in-house consultation on suitable pathways, the academy will partner with apprenticeship providers, including LIBF and SkillsEdge, to offer access to qual...