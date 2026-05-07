The Exeter increases maximum IP benefit

Provider, The Exeter, has made a series of updates to its income protection product, Income First, to increase the financial protection available to claimants facing illness or injury.
As part of the updates, the maximum benefit through Income First has increased to 65% of a member's income, which enables policyholders to protect a larger proportion of their earnings. There will also be reduced evidence requirements for the product's fixed benefit option, as well as greater clarity for members who have been on parental leave for less than 12 months and need to make a claim by assessing their earnings prior to their leave. Elsewhere, its rehabilitation support will offer extended access, with the previous 24-month limit now removed to allow members to receive assista...
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