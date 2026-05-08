Reassured launches AI non-disclosure identification tool

SAINT.AI launch

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has announced the development of its artificial intelligence (AI) non-disclosure risk identification solution, SAINT.AI.

The solution, developed in partnership with FOIL AI, utilises unstructured data from call transcripts and insurer application records to identify inconsistencies for review. Reassured said these flags aim to combat non-disclosures and inaccuracies in medical information, some of the leading causes for claim challenges in protection. Laura McGraw, co-founder and chief customer officer, Reassured, said: "For us, this is about continuing to raise the bar. "With around 70% of our customers new to protection and 30% in the groups least likely to have cover, these investments are critica...

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