The Practical Protection Podcast: Claims and Support

Mental Health in Life Insurance week

The fourth and final daily podcast, as part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week, from The Practical Protection Podcast features Monica Garcia and Vanessa Sallows discussing elements of the claims and support process for mental health.

In this episode, part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) Mental Health Working Group, Cura Financial's Kathryn Knowles speaks to Monica Garcia (Monica Garcia Consulting) and Vanessa Sallows (Legal & General) about the process of making a claim for people with mental health conditions and accessing all-important support elements during their journey. 

The key takeaways:

  1. Insurers now often offer extra support services for people that have policies with them e.g. mental health support lines, access to remote GPs, fitness and nutrition plans.
  2. Mental health causes a large amount of income protection claims and insurers partner with specialist firms to help people that are struggling to work.
  3. Mental health support can be accessed by policyholders but it's important to be aware that there are times that this service will not be the most appropriate option.

Listen to the full podcast here:

This podcast was published by COVER as part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance week.

