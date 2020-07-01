Kathryn Knowles
COVER mental health panel at Getahead Festival is tomorrow
Discounted £10 tickets available
Kathryn Knowles undergoes 'Health MOT'
British Friendly video
Kathryn Knowles: Home is where the heart is
On International Women's Day 2019
Lady with MS told she is 'uninsurable' by 'specialist' adviser
Made to feel as if she was ‘a nuisance’
COVER Feature: The rise of value-added services
Improving outcomes for customers
COVER Webinar: Broke and feeling blue
The benefits of financial protection
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
Mental health: Insurers 'must not stick to rigid yes/no tick boxes'
COVER examines mental health underwriting following The Telegraph story revealing refused life cover for bereaved woman who sought counselling
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
'Human' video marketing helps grow Cura business by 16.5%
Kathryn Knowles 'sat on sofa with a cup of tea answering questions' about protection is key to advice firm's marketing strategy
Mental health: Insurance underwriters are human beings too
Following the recent article by The Guardian, specialist adviser Kathryn Knowles discusses changing industry perception and applying her own experiences of mental illness to her work for Cura.