The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

Henry Wood joined SPF in June 2022 as a protection specialist after making the move from wealth manager Saunderson House, where he was an associate financial planner. "Henry has grown and developed so much as an adviser in such a short period of time. Since becoming a broker in February of this year, his ability and enthusiasm to properly educate his clients on the importance of protection is second to none," says Chelsea Warren, head of financial protection at SPF. "He brings a new vision to the team and is constantly raising innovative ideas to help enhance our processes to fundame...