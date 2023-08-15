The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

"The move to protection has allowed me to do more of what I enjoy"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 7 min read

COVER talks to SPF Private Clients’ Henry Wood about his experience so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.

Henry Wood joined SPF in June 2022 as a protection specialist after making the move from wealth manager Saunderson House, where he was an associate financial planner.  "Henry has grown and developed so much as an adviser in such a short period of time. Since becoming a broker in February of this year, his ability and enthusiasm to properly educate his clients on the importance of protection is second to none," says Chelsea Warren, head of financial protection at SPF. "He brings a new vision to the team and is constantly raising innovative ideas to help enhance our processes to fundame...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Added-value support referrals should increase under Consumer Duty: RedArc

Third of employers struggle with health and wellbeing support affordability

More on Adviser / Broking

Keith Hare, Fintel consultant
Adviser / Broking

Fintel hires Keith Hare to support Plannr Technologies' growth

Following 25% equity stake in the start-up

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 August 2023 • 1 min read
National advice firm LEBC Group enters administration﻿
Adviser / Broking

National advice firm LEBC Group enters administration﻿

Amid amalgamation with Aspira

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 10 August 2023 • 1 min read
Financial Vulnerability Taskforce launches guide to support bereaved clients
Adviser / Broking

Financial Vulnerability Taskforce launches guide to support bereaved clients

Produced with support from Legal & General

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 August 2023 • 1 min read