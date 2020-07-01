sales
Protection product sales hit five-year high - Equifax Touchstone
Protection product sales have reached a five-year high, with total sales up 1.4% in the third quarter of 2017 and 7% year-on-year, according to data from Equifax Touchstone.
Q3 protection sales increase by £10.5 million
Protection insurance sales in Q3 2016 jumped by 8.2% (£10.5 million) to £139.3 million according to analysis from Equifax Touchstone.
Cirencester Friendly's John Bridge retires
John Bridge has made the decision to retire from his role as director of sales and marketing at Cirencester Friendly Society from 31st March, following a short period of illness.
Video: An Audience With...AIG Life's Darren Spriggs - part one
In part one of three videos, AIG Life's managing director Darren Spriggs tells COVER about AIG's purchase of Ageas Protect, Ageas Protect's rebranding to AIG Life and what advisers need to know about the changes.
Madonna falls and life insurance sells - Beagle Street
Beagle Street saw its highest sales of life insurance over the last two years during the night Madonna fell from the stage at the BRIT Awards 2015.
Phil Jeynes joins UnderwriteMe
UnderwriteMe has announced that Phil Jeynes has joined them as their head of sales and marketing after leaving VitalityLife.
Unum moves group administration to Elixir
Unum has moved its group protection policy administration to Mastek's Elixir system to integrate with broker and customer platforms more easily.
IPTF: Significant opportunity for IP product design
There are significant opportunities for income protection product design and greater coverage as the new system of state benefits is likely to produce anomalies for people off work through sickness, disability or injury, experts have said.
Insurers wasting '3,000 hours through outdated processes'
The insurance industry is potentially wasting up to 3,000 working hours per company each year due to inflexible systems and processes, according to new research.
Five everyday items to help you sell protection
Roger Edwards, proposition director at Bright Grey & Scottish Provident, reveals how items lying around the house or office can be instant protection sales aids.
Insurer fined £2.8m over 'high risk' commission driven staff
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined Combined Insurance Company of America (CICA) £2.8m because its poor management of staff put customers at risk of being treated unfairly.
IP sales fall 7% as protection business slips slightly
The protection market is shrinking and becoming more concentrated in the hands of a few providers, according to figures from the FSA.
Pink doubles protection sales
Adviser network Pink has doubled its protection sales in six months following broker training.
Friends Life webinar targets increased sales
Friends Life has produced an online seminar for protection advisers aimed at boosting sales.
Bright Grey and Scot Prov amalgamate sales teams
In the first of a series of planned announcements over the next six weeks, Bright Grey and Scottish Provident have revealed their sales teams will be promoting each others products.
LifeSearch helps develop adviser CI sales script
LifeSearch has been asked by AIFA to help the ABI develop a guideline script for advisers selling critical illness insurance (CI).
Don't let life pass you by
There is one way to avoid struggling with the future - avoiding it. Matt Smith clarifies the options for those looking for business exit plans
ABI - Single premium sales crash; Group protection continues recovery
Protection sales figures released by the ABI today show new single premium business crashed nearly 80% on last year while the group market is proving most resurgent in its recessional recovery.