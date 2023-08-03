Access Financial Services doubles adviser numbers with academy proposition

The broker expects to have over 300 advisers by the end of this year and 1,000 advisers over the next three years.

The firm's training manager Peter Phillips is spearheading the proposition with an aim to train and develop advisers.

It plans to introduce the new academy proposition to its protection-only team, along with any new advisers joining with a focus on protection.

As part of the proposition, the academy now conducts monthly training sessions, with up to 18 participants in each group.

The curriculum includes CeMAP levels 1, 2, and 3, equipping advisers with knowledge and skills in the mortgage and protection sales arena.

Working closely with senior management, Access advisers will receive training that encompasses all aspects of mortgage and protection products, and advisers are also provided with advice on how to develop a business of their own.

The curriculum also covers core skill training, including sales, client base building, soft skills, and IT and systems training.

With the bespoke training courses designed by Phillips, Access aims to achieve a completion rate of over 90%.

Founder and chief executive Karl Wilkinson said: "We are bringing in aspiring advisers and training them to be knowledgeable in both protection and mortgage sales, ensuring clients always receive the best advice across our suite of protection and insurance products."

Phillips added: "I am looking forward to the next six to 12 months. There is a lot of positive activity here at Access, and the focus is on growing the business."

Phillips also revealed plans for the development of a learning management system to provide a flexible approach for new recruits with varying qualifications and experience levels.

Additionally, refresher courses will be available to all of Access' 250 existing advisers nationwide.