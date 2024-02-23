Protection sales down 102,000 in 2023: Gen Re

Increase in premiums of 2%

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The latest Gen Re Protection Pulse reveals that overall contracts written of protection products where down 102,000 in 2023, when compared to the previous year.

Despite this, the total market premiums grew 2%, up to £776m, the second highest figure since the report began, according to the reinsurer. Income Protection was the big winner of the report, with a growth in premiums of 23% and a growth in contracts written of 16%. This outpacing of contracts by premiums is indicative of high levels of earnings growth in the employment market, according to Gen Re. Vicky Churcher, co-chair, IPTF, said: "The IPTF were delighted to read the recent Gen Re Pulse report which highlighted that the Income Protection market has experienced significant growth,...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

21% growth for PMI in 2024

EDI has a positive impact on business: CII

More on Critical Illness

Half of CIC policyholders unaware of claimable conditions: Vitality
Critical Illness

Half of CIC policyholders unaware of claimable conditions: Vitality

Lack of awareness around Crohn’s diagnosis payout

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 March 2024 • 2 min read
As seen on TV
Critical Illness

As seen on TV

More focus needed on consumer CI awareness

Alan Lakey
clock 23 February 2024 • 3 min read
CIExpert adds Scottish Widows to Life and CI Insight Zones
Critical Illness

CIExpert adds Scottish Widows to Life and CI Insight Zones

Available from 15 February 2024

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 February 2024 • 1 min read