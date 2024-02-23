Protection sales down 102,000 in 2023: Gen Re

Despite this, the total market premiums grew 2%, up to £776m, the second highest figure since the report began, according to the reinsurer. Income Protection was the big winner of the report, with a growth in premiums of 23% and a growth in contracts written of 16%. This outpacing of contracts by premiums is indicative of high levels of earnings growth in the employment market, according to Gen Re. Vicky Churcher, co-chair, IPTF, said: "The IPTF were delighted to read the recent Gen Re Pulse report which highlighted that the Income Protection market has experienced significant growth,...