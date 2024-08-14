Aviva sales up 49% in H1 2024

Excluding AIG, protection sales were consistent with the prior period and health in-force premiums increased by 10% following "strong" new business and pricing actions. Meanwhile, health sales were down 23% which Aviva said was expected due to a strong performance in the prior period following the exit of another provider in the market. Overall, Aviva's operating profit increased by 14% to £875 million in H1 2024 from £765m in H1 2023. The operating profit for its insurance, wealth and retirement (IWR) business increased by 9% to £532m from £486m in the first half of 2023. Specific...