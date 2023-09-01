Insurtech Spotlight: Cloud Insurance

In a series of profiles on insurtech firms that are doing something different, Jaskeet Briah speaks to Alex Astengo, head of sales UK at Oslo-based software as a service (SaaS) provider, Cloud Insurance, about its business proposition and growth plans.
Founded in 2016, the business supports insurance providers, managing general agents (MGAs) and brokers to deliver insurance, done via an end-to-end solution that allows for policy management, distribution sales and claims management. Cloud Insurance focuses on health and income protection, as well as travel and pets, and its solution "can be implemented in a month or two, rather than through a long implementation cycle," Astengo tells COVER. Cloud Insurance closed a seed funding round of $1 million (£788,699) in January 2020 and was granted an additional $1m from national development ...
