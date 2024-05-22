Long-term individual protection down 5.5%

Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has released its annual Term and Health Watch report, which showed that sales of new long-term individual protection policies were down 5.5% in 2023.
Nearly two million policies were sold under term assurance, whole life, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) in 2023. Individual term assurance sales including CI saw a downturn of 10.4% over the year, from nearly 1.6m in 2022, to just over 1.4m in 2023. New individual CI sales also saw a slight reduction of 3.2%, with standalone policies being the saving grace for the product, as it saw a 15% increase in new policies. IP was once again the winner for 2023, seeing a 10% rise in new sales, up from 180,000 policies in 2022, to nearly 200,000 in 2023. Joanna Scott, technic...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.