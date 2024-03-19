The S Word

In my, admittedly short, tenure here at COVER, I've had cause to speak to numerous advisers on how they interact with customers and promote protection products. In these conversations, I noticed many people have avoided using the word ‘sales', with some going as far as to desperately correct themselves after having dared to use the word. The conflict has some basis in reality, while advisers have to make commission on convincing someone to buy a product, Consumer Duty restrictions mean that the customer should only be purchasing protection that they need. To find out more, I speak to ...