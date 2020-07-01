general insurance
UK gig economy insurtech granted own licence
Backed by Swiss Re
Life sector 'looking to diversify' and 'cross-sell products' - CBI/PWC
Insurance industry 'upbeat'
LV= to convert from friendly society to Ltd company
Following member vote
Allianz buys remaining share of LV= General Insurance
For up to £365m
iPipeline partners with Uinsure to encourage protection advisers to sell GI
iPipeline has partnered with general insurer Uinsure to launch its latest offering for advisers working in the protection market.
FCA to publish GI claims payout rates scorecards
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today announced that it will pilot the publication of general insurance ‘scorecards' on a number of products.
Zurich drops £5.6bn RSA Group bid
Zurich has withdrawn its £5.6bn bid for rival firm RSA group after suffering losses in its general insurance business.
Columbus Direct launches D2C income protection
Columbus Direct has launched a direct to consumer income protection policy.
Case studies highlight reasons for life insurance apathy
Uncertainty and a large number of options have been highlighted in case studies as a survey by Topcashback shows the majority of consumers are still failing to take out life insurance.
Sun Life Direct rebrands and enters direct to consumer protection market
Sun Life Direct is to rebrand as Sun Life, with ambitions to become the UK's leading direct-to-consumer financial services brand.
General Insurance fraud hit £1.3bn in 2013, ABI
Fraud figures up 18% on 2012.
PPI continues at the top, but complaints reduce - FCA
Complaints data published by the FCA has showed 2,479,029 new complaints opened against financial services firms between July and December 2013.
General insurance plan pays out for serious illness
Engage Mutual has added to its guaranteed over 50s life cover plan to enable pay out for serious and terminal illness.
FSA bans and fines Scottish adviser for insurance fraud
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined adviser Donald McKee Morgan £335,204 for insurance fraud.
Groupama hit with S&P downgrade to BBB-
Groupama has suffered a ratings downgrade at the hands of Standard & Poor's despite the France-based insurer announcing a range of key strategic actions designed to halt the recent slide.
Interview - David Child
David Child has taken the helm at one of the country's most ambitious adviser firms. Paul Robertson talks to Lifesearch's new managing director
Cigna completes FirstAssist acquisition
Global health services company Cigna has finalised the acquisition of FirstAssist Insurance Services.
Lifesearch to enter GI market by Christmas
Lifesearch is in final negotiations on a plan to offer clients general insurance products.
Zurich cuts 240 roles on return to direct market
Zurich has announced that it is planning to return to the direct insurance market in the UK later this year in a strategic partnership with its subsidiary Endsleigh.
Comparison sites biggest threat to insurance brokers
Around two thirds of insurance brokers have highlighted price comparison sites as their greatest challenge, according to a new survey.
IFAs will focus on protection post RDR - Aviva
Over half (57%) of IFAs will target protection sales as a source of new revenue post Retail Distribution Review (RDR), Aviva has found.
Clark joins LV= as protection boss
Former Legal & General IFA sales director Iain Clark will join LV= as director of protection.
Blog: FOS data a job half done?
Customer service, we are constantly told, is a prime way to differentiate between insurance providers.
Openwork launches road shows to preview future
Openwork is set to unveil changes and enhancements to its provider proposition in a series of nationwide adviser road shows.