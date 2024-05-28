Two sides of the same coin?

The average age at which adults buy a home, get married and have children – the key triggers for purchasing protection - have hit record highs, meaning potential customers are putting off financial decisions. Ed Axon, chief growth officer, LifeSearch, says the industry "has to work harder" to bring protection products to where people are, as we no longer live or work in a linear world. Therefore, "we cannot sit back if we want to close the protection gap and think people will find us". "We're now living in a generation where people are more comfortable renting, how people work is diff...