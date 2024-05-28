Two sides of the same coin?

Jaskeet Briah explores whether expanding to the general insurance (GI) market is part of the answer to closing the protection gap.
The average age at which adults buy a home, get married and have children – the key triggers for purchasing protection - have hit record highs, meaning potential customers are putting off financial decisions. Ed Axon, chief growth officer, LifeSearch, says the industry "has to work harder" to bring protection products to where people are, as we no longer live or work in a linear world. Therefore, "we cannot sit back if we want to close the protection gap and think people will find us". "We're now living in a generation where people are more comfortable renting, how people work is diff...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.